Paymentus Holdings (NYSE:PAY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$0.030
Quarterly Revenue
$116.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$116.7M
Earnings History
Paymentus Holdings Questions & Answers
When is Paymentus Holdings (NYSE:PAY) reporting earnings?
Paymentus Holdings (PAY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Paymentus Holdings (NYSE:PAY)?
The Actual EPS was $0.30, which hit the estimate of $0.30.
What were Paymentus Holdings’s (NYSE:PAY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $473.9M, which beat the estimate of $472.5M.
