Par Pacific Hldgs (NYSE:PARR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Par Pacific Hldgs
The latest price target for Par Pacific Hldgs (NYSE: PARR) was reported by Piper Sandler on May 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $19.00 expecting PARR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.66% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Par Pacific Hldgs (NYSE: PARR) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Par Pacific Hldgs maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Par Pacific Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Par Pacific Hldgs was filed on May 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Par Pacific Hldgs (PARR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $16.00 to $19.00. The current price Par Pacific Hldgs (PARR) is trading at is $17.17, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
