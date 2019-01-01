Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 19
EPS
$1.790
Quarterly Revenue
$1.4B
Annual Revenue (as of Apr 30)
$1.4B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Palo Alto Networks using advanced sorting and filters.
Palo Alto Networks Questions & Answers
When is Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) reporting earnings?
Palo Alto Networks (PANW) is scheduled to report earnings on August 22, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 19, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)?
The Actual EPS was $0.92, which beat the estimate of $0.79.
What were Palo Alto Networks’s (NASDAQ:PANW) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $509.1M, which beat the estimate of $487.3M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.