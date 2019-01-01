Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solns
The latest price target for Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ: PANL) was reported by B. Riley Securities on September 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.50 expecting PANL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.46% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ: PANL) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and Pangaea Logistics Solns initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Pangaea Logistics Solns, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Pangaea Logistics Solns was filed on September 17, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 17, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Pangaea Logistics Solns (PANL) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $7.50. The current price Pangaea Logistics Solns (PANL) is trading at is $6.08, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
