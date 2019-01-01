Plains GP Holdings (NASDAQ:PAGP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$0.310
Quarterly Revenue
$13.7B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$13.7B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Plains GP Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.
Plains GP Holdings Questions & Answers
When is Plains GP Holdings (NASDAQ:PAGP) reporting earnings?
Plains GP Holdings (PAGP) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Plains GP Holdings (NASDAQ:PAGP)?
The Actual EPS was $0.21, which missed the estimate of $0.25.
What were Plains GP Holdings’s (NASDAQ:PAGP) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $6.1B, which beat the estimate of $5B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.