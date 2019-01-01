Plains GP Holdings (NASDAQ:PAGP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Plains GP Holdings
Plains GP Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Plains GP Holdings (NASDAQ: PAGP) was reported by Credit Suisse on May 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $14.00 expecting PAGP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.15% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Plains GP Holdings (NASDAQ: PAGP) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Plains GP Holdings upgraded their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Plains GP Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Plains GP Holdings was filed on May 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Plains GP Holdings (PAGP) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $13.00 to $14.00. The current price Plains GP Holdings (PAGP) is trading at is $12.27, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
