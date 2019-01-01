QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
9.98 - 9.98
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.7 - 12
Mkt Cap
74.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.98
P/E
-
EPS
-0.3
Shares
7.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Pacifico Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Pacifico Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pacifico Acquisition (PAFO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pacifico Acquisition (NASDAQ: PAFO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pacifico Acquisition's (PAFO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pacifico Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Pacifico Acquisition (PAFO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pacifico Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Pacifico Acquisition (PAFO)?

A

The stock price for Pacifico Acquisition (NASDAQ: PAFO) is $9.98 last updated Today at 7:10:57 PM.

Q

Does Pacifico Acquisition (PAFO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pacifico Acquisition.

Q

When is Pacifico Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAFO) reporting earnings?

A

Pacifico Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pacifico Acquisition (PAFO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pacifico Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Pacifico Acquisition (PAFO) operate in?

A

Pacifico Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.