Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.23/4.44%
52 Wk
4.45 - 6
Mkt Cap
489.8M
Payout Ratio
27.18
Open
-
P/E
6.12
Shares
96.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Pan African Resources PLC is a precious metals producer based in the United Kingdom. It operates metal mines in South Africa and derives revenue principally through the mining, extraction, and sale of gold. The company conducts its business through the operation of mining projects in various parts of South Africa, such as Barberton Mines, a gold mining project, Phoenix Platinum, and Uitkomst Colliery, located in Newcastle which sell coal to local and export markets. It also operates growth projects, including PAR Gold Proprietary Limited, which derives revenue from providing management and administration services to other group companies.

Pan African Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pan African Resources (PAFRY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pan African Resources (OTCQX: PAFRY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Pan African Resources's (PAFRY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pan African Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Pan African Resources (PAFRY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pan African Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Pan African Resources (PAFRY)?

A

The stock price for Pan African Resources (OTCQX: PAFRY) is $5.08 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 19:11:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pan African Resources (PAFRY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pan African Resources.

Q

When is Pan African Resources (OTCQX:PAFRY) reporting earnings?

A

Pan African Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pan African Resources (PAFRY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pan African Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Pan African Resources (PAFRY) operate in?

A

Pan African Resources is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.