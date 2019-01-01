Ranpak Hldgs (NYSE:PACK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 6
EPS
$-0.170
Quarterly Revenue
$82.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$82.5M
Earnings History
Ranpak Hldgs Questions & Answers
When is Ranpak Hldgs (NYSE:PACK) reporting earnings?
Ranpak Hldgs (PACK) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 6, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Ranpak Hldgs (NYSE:PACK)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.19, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Ranpak Hldgs’s (NYSE:PACK) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $56.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
