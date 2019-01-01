Ranpak Hldgs (NYSE:PACK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Ranpak Hldgs
Ranpak Hldgs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Ranpak Hldgs (NYSE: PACK) was reported by Goldman Sachs on May 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.00 expecting PACK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.75% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ranpak Hldgs (NYSE: PACK) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Ranpak Hldgs maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ranpak Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ranpak Hldgs was filed on May 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ranpak Hldgs (PACK) rating was a maintained with a price target of $25.00 to $15.00. The current price Ranpak Hldgs (PACK) is trading at is $12.32, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.