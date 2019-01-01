Oxford Square Cap (NASDAQ:OXSQ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Oxford Square Cap (NASDAQ:OXSQ) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Oxford Square Cap reported in-line EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.09.

Revenue was up $506.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.91% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Oxford Square Cap's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.09 0.11 0.09 EPS Actual 0.09 0.08 0.06 0.10 Revenue Estimate 10.30M 10.40M 9.80M 8.00M Revenue Actual 10.18M 9.80M 7.84M 9.36M

