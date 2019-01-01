Oxford Lane Capital Corp is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The fund's investment objective is to maximize its portfolio's risk-adjusted total return over its investment horizon. Its current focus is to seek that return by investing in equity and junior tranches of CLO(collateralized loan obligation) vehicles, which are collateralized primarily by a diverse portfolio of senior loans, and which generally have little to no exposure to real estate loans, mortgage loans or pools of consumer-based debt, such as credit card receivables or auto loans. Its investment strategy also includes investing in warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate senior loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.