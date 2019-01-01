Blue Owl Cap (NYSE:OWL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Blue Owl Cap
Blue Owl Cap Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Blue Owl Cap (NYSE: OWL) was reported by B of A Securities on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $18.00 expecting OWL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 44.58% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Blue Owl Cap (NYSE: OWL) was provided by B of A Securities, and Blue Owl Cap initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Blue Owl Cap, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Blue Owl Cap was filed on January 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Blue Owl Cap (OWL) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $18.00. The current price Blue Owl Cap (OWL) is trading at is $12.45, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
