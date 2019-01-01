Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ovid Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 9.52%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.21.
Revenue was down $206.94 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 1.28% drop in the share price the next day.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Ovid Therapeutics using advanced sorting and filters.
Ovid Therapeutics Questions & Answers
Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-3.48, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
