Otonomy Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone for the treatment of Meniere's disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation for the treatment of tinnitus. All the business activity primarily operates through the region of the United States.