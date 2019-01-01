QQQ
Range
1.95 - 2.03
Vol / Avg.
313K/174K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.14 - 3.15
Mkt Cap
113.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.98
P/E
-
EPS
-0.19
Shares
56.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Otonomy Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone for the treatment of Meniere's disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation for the treatment of tinnitus. All the business activity primarily operates through the region of the United States.

Otonomy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Otonomy (OTIC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ: OTIC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Otonomy's (OTIC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Otonomy (OTIC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Otonomy (NASDAQ: OTIC) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on February 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.50 expecting OTIC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 175.00% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Otonomy (OTIC)?

A

The stock price for Otonomy (NASDAQ: OTIC) is $2 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Otonomy (OTIC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Otonomy.

Q

When is Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) reporting earnings?

A

Otonomy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Otonomy (OTIC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Otonomy.

Q

What sector and industry does Otonomy (OTIC) operate in?

A

Otonomy is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.