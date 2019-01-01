Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Open Text
Open Text Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX) was reported by RBC Capital on August 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $62.00 expecting OTEX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 52.52% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX) was provided by RBC Capital, and Open Text maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Open Text, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Open Text was filed on August 6, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 6, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Open Text (OTEX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $60.00 to $62.00. The current price Open Text (OTEX) is trading at is $40.65, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
