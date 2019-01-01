Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$0.700
Quarterly Revenue
$882.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$882.3M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Open Text using advanced sorting and filters.
Open Text Questions & Answers
When is Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) reporting earnings?
Open Text (OTEX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)?
The Actual EPS was $0.60, which beat the estimate of $0.58.
What were Open Text’s (NASDAQ:OTEX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $663.6M, which beat the estimate of $656.4M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.