There is no Press for this Ticker
Oryx Technology Corp provides administrative, general management, and consulting services to high technology companies, and has a non-controlling equity interest in a development stage technology company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Oryx Technology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oryx Technology (ORYX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oryx Technology (OTCEM: ORYX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Oryx Technology's (ORYX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Oryx Technology.

Q

What is the target price for Oryx Technology (ORYX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Oryx Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for Oryx Technology (ORYX)?

A

The stock price for Oryx Technology (OTCEM: ORYX) is $0.023 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 14:05:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Oryx Technology (ORYX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oryx Technology.

Q

When is Oryx Technology (OTCEM:ORYX) reporting earnings?

A

Oryx Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Oryx Technology (ORYX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oryx Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Oryx Technology (ORYX) operate in?

A

Oryx Technology is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.