Orrstown Finl Servs (NASDAQ:ORRF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Orrstown Finl Servs
Orrstown Finl Servs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Orrstown Finl Servs (NASDAQ: ORRF) was reported by Piper Sandler on September 28, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $13.50 expecting ORRF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -45.80% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Orrstown Finl Servs (NASDAQ: ORRF) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Orrstown Finl Servs maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Orrstown Finl Servs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Orrstown Finl Servs was filed on September 28, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 28, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Orrstown Finl Servs (ORRF) rating was a maintained with a price target of $14.50 to $13.50. The current price Orrstown Finl Servs (ORRF) is trading at is $24.91, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.