Orrstown Finl Servs (NASDAQ:ORRF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Orrstown Finl Servs (NASDAQ:ORRF) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Orrstown Finl Servs beat estimated earnings by 26.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.6.

Revenue was up $718.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.68% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Orrstown Finl Servs's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.66 0.65 0.73 0.69 EPS Actual 0.60 0.65 0.79 0.92 Revenue Estimate 23.24M 20.52M 21.83M 22.24M Revenue Actual 22.60M 20.62M 21.90M 21.86M

