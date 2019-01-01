ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Orrstown Finl Servs
(NASDAQ:ORRF)
24.91
0.16[0.65%]
At close: Jun 3
24.91
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low24.63 - 25.11
52 Week High/Low21.81 - 25.84
Open / Close24.63 / 24.91
Float / Outstanding10.5M / 11.1M
Vol / Avg.44K / 38.1K
Mkt Cap275.4M
P/E8.9
50d Avg. Price23.54
Div / Yield0.76/3.05%
Payout Ratio26.79
EPS0.77
Total Float10.5M

Orrstown Finl Servs (NASDAQ:ORRF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Orrstown Finl Servs reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 19

EPS

$0.760

Quarterly Revenue

$22.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$29.7M

Earnings Recap

Orrstown Finl Servs (NASDAQ:ORRF) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Orrstown Finl Servs beat estimated earnings by 26.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.6.

Revenue was up $718.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.68% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Orrstown Finl Servs's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.66 0.65 0.73 0.69
EPS Actual 0.60 0.65 0.79 0.92
Revenue Estimate 23.24M 20.52M 21.83M 22.24M
Revenue Actual 22.60M 20.62M 21.90M 21.86M

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Orrstown Finl Servs using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Orrstown Finl Servs Questions & Answers

Q
When is Orrstown Finl Servs (NASDAQ:ORRF) reporting earnings?
A

Orrstown Finl Servs (ORRF) is scheduled to report earnings on July 19, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 19, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Orrstown Finl Servs (NASDAQ:ORRF)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.40, which beat the estimate of $0.27.

Q
What were Orrstown Finl Servs’s (NASDAQ:ORRF) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $10.7M, which missed the estimate of $11.2M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.