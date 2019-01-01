Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Orion Gr Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.11.
Revenue was up $21.62 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 24.68% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Orion Gr Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.09
|-0.13
|0.08
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|-0.17
|-0.27
|0.05
|0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|137.69M
|132.70M
|168.95M
|155.10M
|Revenue Actual
|162.27M
|139.91M
|145.88M
|153.31M
Earnings History
