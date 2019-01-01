Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Orion Gr Hldgs
Orion Gr Hldgs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE: ORN) was reported by B. Riley Securities on March 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.50 expecting ORN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.09% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE: ORN) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and Orion Gr Hldgs maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Orion Gr Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Orion Gr Hldgs was filed on March 4, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 4, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Orion Gr Hldgs (ORN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $4.50 to $3.50. The current price Orion Gr Hldgs (ORN) is trading at is $2.67, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
