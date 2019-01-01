Old Republic Intl (NYSE:ORI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Old Republic Intl
Old Republic Intl Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Old Republic Intl (NYSE: ORI) was reported by Raymond James on April 29, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $28.00 expecting ORI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.97% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Old Republic Intl (NYSE: ORI) was provided by Raymond James, and Old Republic Intl downgraded their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Old Republic Intl, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Old Republic Intl was filed on April 29, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 29, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Old Republic Intl (ORI) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $30.00 to $28.00. The current price Old Republic Intl (ORI) is trading at is $23.34, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
