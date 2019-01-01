Origin Mat (NASDAQ:ORGN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Origin Mat
Origin Mat Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Origin Mat (NASDAQ: ORGN) was reported by Goldman Sachs on March 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.00 expecting ORGN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.43% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Origin Mat (NASDAQ: ORGN) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Origin Mat maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Origin Mat, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Origin Mat was filed on March 1, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 1, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Origin Mat (ORGN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $10.00 to $7.00. The current price Origin Mat (ORGN) is trading at is $6.97, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.