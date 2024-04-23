Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; US Services PMI Falls In April

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded up 0.60% to 38,470.94 while the NASDAQ rose 1.44% to 15,673.22. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.08% to 5,064.48.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Communication services shares climbed by 1.7% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, materials shares fell by 0.8%.

Top Headline

The S&P Global services PMI fell to 50.9 in April, recording the weakest level in five months and missing market estimates of 52.

Equities Trading UP



Cyngn Inc . CYN shares shot up 70% to $0.2030 after the company announced that it has been chosen to supply its DriveMod Tuggers for industrial automation to John Deere's operation in Dubuque, Iowa.

Shares of Oportun Financial Corporation OPRT got a boost, surging 36% to $3.0503 after the company announced preliminary first-quarter total revenue above estimates.

Palisade Bio, Inc. PALI shares were also up, gaining 26% to $6.18 after the company entered into a collaboration with Strand Life Sciences.

Equities Trading DOWN

JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU shares dropped 17% to $6.27 after the company reported first-quarter financial results and issued weak FY24 revenue outlook.

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc . ABEO were down 49% to $3.7799 after the company announced the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter in response to the company's Biologics License Application for pz-cel for the treatment of patients with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

LKQ Corporation LKQ was down, falling 13% to $42.33 after the company reported a first-quarter earnings miss and cut its FY24 outlook.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 0.9% to $82.66 while gold traded down 0.6% at $2,333.00.

Silver traded down 0.1% to $27.21 on Tuesday, while copper fell 1.3% to $4.4175.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 1.05%, London's FTSE 100 rose 0.25% while Spain's IBEX 35 Index climbed 1.58% The German DAX gained 1.46% French CAC 40 rose 0.76% while Italy's FTSE MIB Index jumped 1.78%.

The S&P Global UK PMI composite index climbed to 54.0 in April from 52.8 in the previous month. The HCOB Eurozone composite PMI surged to 51.4 in April from 50.3 a month ago.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.30%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gaining 1.92%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.74% and India's S&P BSE Sensex gaining 0.12%.

The annual inflation rate in Hong Kong fell to 2% in March from 2.1% in the prior month. The HSBC India Composite flash PMI climbed to 62.2 in April versus a final reading of 61.8 in the earlier month. The au Jibun Bank Japan Composite PMI rose to 52.6 in April compared to a final reading of 51.7 a month ago.

Economics

Sales of new single-family houses jumped 8.8% month-over-month to an annualized rate of 693,000 in March, compared to a revised 5.1% decline in February.

The S&P Global composite PMI fell to 50.9 in April versus 52.1 a month ago.

