Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$1.580
Quarterly Revenue
$214.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$205M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Oportun Financial using advanced sorting and filters.
Oportun Financial Questions & Answers
When is Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) reporting earnings?
Oportun Financial (OPRT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)?
The Actual EPS was $0.64, which beat the estimate of $0.44.
What were Oportun Financial’s (NASDAQ:OPRT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $153.9M, which beat the estimate of $152.6M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.