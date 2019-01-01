Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Oportun Financial
Oportun Financial Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Oportun Financial (NASDAQ: OPRT) was reported by Loop Capital on March 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $24.00 expecting OPRT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 109.24% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Oportun Financial (NASDAQ: OPRT) was provided by Loop Capital, and Oportun Financial initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Oportun Financial, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Oportun Financial was filed on March 14, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 14, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Oportun Financial (OPRT) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $24.00. The current price Oportun Financial (OPRT) is trading at is $11.47, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.