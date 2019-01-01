QQQ
Range
14.46 - 14.46
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/0.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
11.52 - 28
Mkt Cap
448.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
14.46
P/E
-
EPS
-2.91
Shares
31M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Open Door Inc is engaged in the planning and operation of game content for mobile phones, software development, and content delivery. It is also involved in development and provision of online systems for the internet and mobile phones. The company operates in two sites Travelko, a travel comparison site and GALLERY JAPAN, a japanese traditional art crafts site.

Open Door Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Open Door (OPNDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Open Door (OTCPK: OPNDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Open Door's (OPNDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Open Door.

Q

What is the target price for Open Door (OPNDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Open Door

Q

Current Stock Price for Open Door (OPNDF)?

A

The stock price for Open Door (OTCPK: OPNDF) is $14.4599 last updated Today at 2:30:01 PM.

Q

Does Open Door (OPNDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Open Door.

Q

When is Open Door (OTCPK:OPNDF) reporting earnings?

A

Open Door does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Open Door (OPNDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Open Door.

Q

What sector and industry does Open Door (OPNDF) operate in?

A

Open Door is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.