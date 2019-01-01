Office Props IT (NASDAQ:OPI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Office Props IT
The latest price target for Office Props IT (NASDAQ: OPI) was reported by Morgan Stanley on June 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $18.00 expecting OPI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -13.54% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Office Props IT (NASDAQ: OPI) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Office Props IT maintained their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Office Props IT, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Office Props IT was filed on June 1, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 1, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Office Props IT (OPI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $21.00 to $18.00. The current price Office Props IT (OPI) is trading at is $20.82, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
