Office Props IT (NASDAQ:OPI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$1.300
Quarterly Revenue
$147.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$147.4M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Office Props IT using advanced sorting and filters.
Office Props IT Questions & Answers
When is Office Props IT (NASDAQ:OPI) reporting earnings?
Office Props IT (OPI) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Office Props IT (NASDAQ:OPI)?
The Actual EPS was $1.56, which beat the estimate of $1.29.
What were Office Props IT’s (NASDAQ:OPI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $103.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.