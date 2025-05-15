Top 3 Real Estate Stocks You'll Regret Missing This Quarter

The most oversold stocks in the real estate sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Global Medical REIT Inc GMRE

On May 7, Global Medical REIT reported mixed first-quarter financial results. Jeffrey M. Busch, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President stated, “During the first quarter, we continued to deliver steady results supported by the high quality of our portfolio and stability of our tenant base.” The company's stock fell around 13% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $6.58.

RSI Value: 27.3

27.3 GMRE Price Action: Shares of Global Medical REIT fell 1.3% to close at $6.70 on Tuesday.

Office Properties Income Trust OPI

On May 7, Office Properties Income Trust reported worse-than-expected first-quarter sales results. The company's stock fell around 31% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $0.25.

RSI Value: 25.6

25.6 OPI Price Action: Shares of Office Properties Income Trust fell 7.5% to close at $0.25 on Wednesday.

Healthpeak Properties Inc DOC

On April 24, Healthpeak Properties posted better-than-expected quarterly sales. The company's stock fell around 10% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $16.90.

RSI Value: 25.7

25.7 DOC Price Action: Shares of Healthpeak Properties fell 1.6% to close at $16.97 on Wednesday.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties fell 1.6% to close at $16.97 on Wednesday. Benzinga Pro’s signals feature notified of a potential breakout in DOC shares.

