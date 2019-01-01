Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Option Care Health
Option Care Health Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on August 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $24.00 expecting OPCH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -20.61% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) was provided by Canaccord Genuity, and Option Care Health maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Option Care Health, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Option Care Health was filed on August 4, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 4, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Option Care Health (OPCH) rating was a maintained with a price target of $22.00 to $24.00. The current price Option Care Health (OPCH) is trading at is $30.23, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
