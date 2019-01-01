Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Option Care Health beat estimated earnings by 30.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.13.
Revenue was up $156.55 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 3.15% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Option Care Health's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.24
|0.18
|0.09
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|0.25
|0.20
|0.18
|-0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|917.68M
|880.85M
|784.19M
|752.47M
|Revenue Actual
|927.19M
|891.94M
|860.27M
|759.24M
