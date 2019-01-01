Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Option Care Health beat estimated earnings by 30.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.13.

Revenue was up $156.55 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 3.15% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Option Care Health's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.18 0.09 0.02 EPS Actual 0.25 0.20 0.18 -0.02 Revenue Estimate 917.68M 880.85M 784.19M 752.47M Revenue Actual 927.19M 891.94M 860.27M 759.24M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.