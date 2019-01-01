ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Option Care Health
(NASDAQ:OPCH)
30.23
-0.48[-1.56%]
At close: Jun 3
30.23
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low30.03 - 30.91
52 Week High/Low18.02 - 31.08
Open / Close30.43 / 30.23
Float / Outstanding142.5M / 180.1M
Vol / Avg.609.4K / 836.6K
Mkt Cap5.4B
P/E31.49
50d Avg. Price28.68
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.17
Total Float142.5M

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Option Care Health reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$0.170

Quarterly Revenue

$915.8M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$915.8M

Earnings Recap

 

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Option Care Health beat estimated earnings by 30.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.13.

Revenue was up $156.55 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 3.15% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Option Care Health's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.24 0.18 0.09 0.02
EPS Actual 0.25 0.20 0.18 -0.02
Revenue Estimate 917.68M 880.85M 784.19M 752.47M
Revenue Actual 927.19M 891.94M 860.27M 759.24M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Option Care Health using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Option Care Health Questions & Answers

Q
When is Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) reporting earnings?
A

Option Care Health (OPCH) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.09, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Option Care Health’s (NASDAQ:OPCH) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $720.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.