OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$0.530
Quarterly Revenue
$21.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$21.5M
Earnings History
Earnings History
OP Bancorp Questions & Answers
When is OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) reporting earnings?
OP Bancorp (OPBK) is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK)?
The Actual EPS was $0.18, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were OP Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:OPBK) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $10.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
