OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for OP Bancorp
OP Bancorp Questions & Answers
The latest price target for OP Bancorp (NASDAQ: OPBK) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on June 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting OPBK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for OP Bancorp (NASDAQ: OPBK) was provided by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, and OP Bancorp downgraded their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of OP Bancorp, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for OP Bancorp was filed on June 3, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 3, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest OP Bancorp (OPBK) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price OP Bancorp (OPBK) is trading at is $12.15, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
