Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ondas Holdings missed estimated earnings by 41.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.24 versus an estimate of $-0.17.
Revenue was down $754.80 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 8.07% drop in the share price the next day.
Earnings History
Ondas Holdings (ONDS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-0.50, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $194K, which beat the estimate of $0K.
