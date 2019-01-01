Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ondas Holdings missed estimated earnings by 41.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.24 versus an estimate of $-0.17.

Revenue was down $754.80 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 8.07% drop in the share price the next day.

