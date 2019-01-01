QQQ
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 11:53AM
Omid Holdings Inc is a health and wellness company. It is specialized in the sale and manufacture of CBD-based products. The company manufactures and sells branded inhalable, sublingual, and topical hemp-derived consumer goods. Its brands include Naturally Peaked Health, Shangri-La Life, and Peac Wellness. The company also offers design, development, manufacturing services to clients in the CBD-based cannabis industry.

Omid Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Omid Holdings (OMID) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Omid Holdings (OTCPK: OMID) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Omid Holdings's (OMID) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Omid Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Omid Holdings (OMID) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Omid Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Omid Holdings (OMID)?

A

The stock price for Omid Holdings (OTCPK: OMID) is $0.0525 last updated Today at 8:12:10 PM.

Q

Does Omid Holdings (OMID) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Omid Holdings.

Q

When is Omid Holdings (OTCPK:OMID) reporting earnings?

A

Omid Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Omid Holdings (OMID) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Omid Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Omid Holdings (OMID) operate in?

A

Omid Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.