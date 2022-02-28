This Profitable Company Has Doubled Its Revenue Every Year For The Last 3 Years

Image provided by OMID Holdings

Almost four years after the cannabis boom, the industry has made great strides in the pursuit of federal acceptance and regulation.

The 2018 Farm Bill, Assembly Bill No. 45, and States Reform Act are just a few examples of the United States’ steady march toward a more cannabis-friendly nation. However, as investors realized how long the march would take, attention toward the industry dwindled, leaving a library of potentially overlooked investment candidates.

While most investors are familiar with boom-and-bust movers like Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Canopy Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:CGC), smaller – but profitable – operators like OMID Holdings Inc. (OTC:OMID) are also out there.

Since 2015, OMID has been a health and wellness manufacturer with a goal of innovating and marketing products that help people live a better quality of life.

Bites By Numbers:

Company revenue has more than doubled every year for the past three years — at a profit.

The company recorded a net income of $469,093 throughout the fourth quarter of 2021 — a 95% increase over the same period in 2020.

The company recorded revenue of $1,179,409 in the fourth quarter of 2021, a 9% improvement over the last quarter and a 141% improvement over the same period in 2020.

The company recorded a gross profit of $590,749 throughout the fourth quarter of 2021, a 9% increase from the previous quarter and a 106% increase from the same period in 2020.

The company has no convertible or toxic debt.

The number of common shares outstanding has been reduced from more than 300 million to less than 100 million in the past two years.

The company acquired the health and wellness brand Champ Life as part of its expansion strategy.

as part of its expansion strategy. Annual Revenue for 2021 was $2,768,543 compared to $1,330,068 for the prior year, a 108% improvement

“Our mission is simple and always has been,” OMID says. “We want to innovate and market products that help people live a better quality of life. For this reason, we always make our products with the following metrics in mind:

Safety – Above all, we want to help and not harm our customers! Quality – Our products are verified for purity and our standards are second to none. Value – Our formulations and pricing combine to deliver an incredible deal to customers. Integrity – In an industry that’s rife with false labels, we go above and beyond to deliver what is printed on our label, and we prove it with third-party lab tests.

“Our operation began in 2015 and continues to grow with the philosophy that everyone can win. We appreciate all of our fellow legitimate cannabis businesses and strive to collaborate with the authentic players who are forward-thinking enough to persevere for the long haul.”

For more information on OMID’s products and processes, check out its YouTube channel.

