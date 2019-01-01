QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
10.69 - 11.61
Vol / Avg.
166.2K/97.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.52 - 31.41
Mkt Cap
533.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
10.94
P/E
-
EPS
-0.57
Shares
47.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 4:32AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 7:36AM
Benzinga - Oct 14, 2021, 7:14AM
Benzinga - Sep 10, 2021, 7:04AM
Benzinga - Aug 24, 2021, 8:33AM
Benzinga - Aug 24, 2021, 6:07AM
Benzinga - Aug 24, 2021, 5:39AM
Benzinga - Aug 24, 2021, 5:03AM
Benzinga - Jul 30, 2021, 1:35PM
Benzinga - Jul 30, 2021, 11:56AM
Benzinga - Jul 30, 2021, 9:14AM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary epigenomic programming platform to biologically engineer a new class of programmable epigenetic medicines, known as Omega Epigenomic Controllers. Using the epigenomic controllers, Omega is seeking to transform the practice of human medicine through highly selective and direct control of the human genome to treat and cure disease.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Omega Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Omega Therapeutics (OMGA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OMGA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Omega Therapeutics's (OMGA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Omega Therapeutics (OMGA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OMGA) was reported by Wedbush on August 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 36.00 expecting OMGA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 222.29% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Omega Therapeutics (OMGA)?

A

The stock price for Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OMGA) is $11.17 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Omega Therapeutics (OMGA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Omega Therapeutics.

Q

When is Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) reporting earnings?

A

Omega Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Omega Therapeutics (OMGA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Omega Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Omega Therapeutics (OMGA) operate in?

A

Omega Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.