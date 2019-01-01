Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc produces and sells premium, super-premium, and ultra-premium varietals. The grapes are harvested, fermented, and made into wine at the company's Turner winery, and the wines are sold principally under its Willamette Valley Vineyards label and also under the Griffin Creek, Tualatin Estate, Pambrun, Maison Bleue, Natoma, Metis, and Elton labels. It operates under two operating segments, direct sales and distributor sales. Direct sales include retail sales in its tasting room and remote sites, wine club sales, online sales, on-site events, kitchen and catering sales, and other sales made directly to the consumer without the use of an intermediary. Distributor sales include all sales through a third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate.