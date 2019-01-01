Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Omnicom Group
Omnicom Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC) was reported by Argus Research on March 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $95.00 expecting OMC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.61% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC) was provided by Argus Research, and Omnicom Group upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Omnicom Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Omnicom Group was filed on March 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Omnicom Group (OMC) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $95.00. The current price Omnicom Group (OMC) is trading at is $71.64, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
