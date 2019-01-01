Olin (NYSE:OLN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Olin
Olin Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Olin (NYSE: OLN) was reported by Barclays on May 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $65.00 expecting OLN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.05% downside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Olin (NYSE: OLN) was provided by Barclays, and Olin maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Olin, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Olin was filed on May 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 2, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Olin (OLN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $57.00 to $65.00. The current price Olin (OLN) is trading at is $65.69, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
