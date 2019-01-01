Gazprom PJSC is a Russian-based integrated oil and gas company in which the Russian government is a majority shareholder. Much of the business lies within the production, transportation, and distribution of natural gas. The company is a major gas supplier to European countries, with substantial gas pipelines throughout Western Russia and into Europe. While its oil segment is a smaller portion of revenue, the company is still integrated into the production, processing, and refinement of crude oil and refined products. Across both segments, the company produces its oil and gas from fields distributed across Russia, with end markets consisting mostly of Europe and Russia.