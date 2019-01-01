QQQ
Range
4.05 - 5.33
Vol / Avg.
8.3M/651.1K
Div / Yield
0.34/5.42%
52 Wk
5.68 - 10.72
Mkt Cap
62.2B
Payout Ratio
15.46
Open
4.18
P/E
3.07
EPS
49.04
Shares
11.8B
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 hour ago
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Gazprom PJSC is a Russian-based integrated oil and gas company in which the Russian government is a majority shareholder. Much of the business lies within the production, transportation, and distribution of natural gas. The company is a major gas supplier to European countries, with substantial gas pipelines throughout Western Russia and into Europe. While its oil segment is a smaller portion of revenue, the company is still integrated into the production, processing, and refinement of crude oil and refined products. Across both segments, the company produces its oil and gas from fields distributed across Russia, with end markets consisting mostly of Europe and Russia.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.670
REV32.275B

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Gazprom Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Gazprom (OGZPY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gazprom (OTCPK: OGZPY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gazprom's (OGZPY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gazprom.

Q

What is the target price for Gazprom (OGZPY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gazprom

Q

Current Stock Price for Gazprom (OGZPY)?

A

The stock price for Gazprom (OTCPK: OGZPY) is $5.26 last updated Today at 8:59:59 PM.

Q

Does Gazprom (OGZPY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on July 15, 2020.

Q

When is Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) reporting earnings?

A

Gazprom’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Gazprom (OGZPY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gazprom.

Q

What sector and industry does Gazprom (OGZPY) operate in?

A

Gazprom is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.