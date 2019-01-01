ñol

OGE Energy
(NYSE:OGE)
41.01
-0.10[-0.24%]
At close: Jun 3
41.00
-0.0100[-0.02%]
After Hours: 4:14PM EDT
Day High/Low40.94 - 41.23
52 Week High/Low32.49 - 42.74
Open / Close40.99 / 41
Float / Outstanding153.8M / 200.2M
Vol / Avg.735K / 1.3M
Mkt Cap8.2B
P/E8.52
50d Avg. Price40.49
Div / Yield1.64/4.00%
Payout Ratio33.78
EPS1.4
Total Float153.8M

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

OGE Energy reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$1.390

Quarterly Revenue

$589.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$589.3M

Earnings Recap

 

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

OGE Energy beat estimated earnings by 479.17%, reporting an EPS of $1.39 versus an estimate of $0.24.

Revenue was down $1.04 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.45% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at OGE Energy's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.26 1.18 0.53 0.22
EPS Actual 0.27 1.26 0.56 0.26
Revenue Estimate 638.06M 938.76M 558.12M 479.04M
Revenue Actual 581.30M 864.40M 577.40M 1.63B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

OGE Energy Questions & Answers

Q
When is OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) reporting earnings?
A

OGE Energy (OGE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.52, which beat the estimate of $0.45.

Q
What were OGE Energy’s (NYSE:OGE) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $586.4M, which beat the estimate of $563M.

