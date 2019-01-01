OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for OGE Energy
OGE Energy Questions & Answers
The latest price target for OGE Energy (NYSE: OGE) was reported by Wells Fargo on April 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $43.00 expecting OGE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.85% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for OGE Energy (NYSE: OGE) was provided by Wells Fargo, and OGE Energy maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of OGE Energy, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for OGE Energy was filed on April 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest OGE Energy (OGE) rating was a maintained with a price target of $38.00 to $43.00. The current price OGE Energy (OGE) is trading at is $41.01, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.