OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

OFS Capital beat estimated earnings by 3.45%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.29.

Revenue was up $455.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 7.92% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at OFS Capital's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.25 0.23 0.19 EPS Actual 0.47 0.25 0.24 0.23 Revenue Estimate 11.17M 10.91M 10.67M 10.78M Revenue Actual 15.27M 10.59M 11.42M 10.49M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.