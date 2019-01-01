ñol

OFS Capital
(NASDAQ:OFS)
12.44
-0.18[-1.43%]
At close: Jun 3
12.50
0.0600[0.48%]
After Hours: 9:29AM EDT
Day High/Low12.33 - 12.66
52 Week High/Low8.77 - 13.47
Open / Close12.56 / 12.44
Float / Outstanding10.4M / 13.4M
Vol / Avg.90K / 86.2K
Mkt Cap167M
P/E2.73
50d Avg. Price12.39
Div / Yield1.16/9.32%
Payout Ratio21.76
EPS0.62
Total Float10.4M

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

OFS Capital reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 6

EPS

$0.300

Quarterly Revenue

$10.9M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$10.8M

Earnings Recap

 

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

OFS Capital beat estimated earnings by 3.45%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.29.

Revenue was up $455.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 7.92% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at OFS Capital's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.24 0.25 0.23 0.19
EPS Actual 0.47 0.25 0.24 0.23
Revenue Estimate 11.17M 10.91M 10.67M 10.78M
Revenue Actual 15.27M 10.59M 11.42M 10.49M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of OFS Capital using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

OFS Capital Questions & Answers

Q
When is OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) reporting earnings?
A

OFS Capital (OFS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 5, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 6, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.31, which beat the estimate of $0.30.

Q
What were OFS Capital’s (NASDAQ:OFS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $8M, which missed the estimate of $8.4M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.