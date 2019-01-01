QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.15 - 1.42
Vol / Avg.
2.7M/1.6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.22 - 7.79
Mkt Cap
94M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.15
P/E
-
EPS
-0.16
Shares
66.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 32 minutes ago
Benzinga - 5 hours ago
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 11:02AM
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 2:20PM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 7:45AM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 12:55PM
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 9:56AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 11:49AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 8:57AM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 9:13AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 9:15AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 12:01PM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 9:07AM
Benzinga - Sep 20, 2021, 4:06PM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Construction & Engineering
Orbital Energy Group Inc is a diversified energy infrastructure services company. Orbital Energy's group of businesses includes Orbital Gas Systems, Orbital Power Services, and Orbital Solar Services. The company provides gas solutions, serving the energy, power, and processing markets through the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems. The firm also offers engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-29
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Orbital Energy Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Orbital Energy Group (OEG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ: OEG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Orbital Energy Group's (OEG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Orbital Energy Group (OEG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ: OEG) was reported by B. Riley Securities on February 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting OEG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 751.06% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Orbital Energy Group (OEG)?

A

The stock price for Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ: OEG) is $1.41 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Orbital Energy Group (OEG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Orbital Energy Group.

Q

When is Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) reporting earnings?

A

Orbital Energy Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Orbital Energy Group (OEG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Orbital Energy Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Orbital Energy Group (OEG) operate in?

A

Orbital Energy Group is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.