ODP (NASDAQ:ODP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for ODP
ODP Questions & Answers
The latest price target for ODP (NASDAQ: ODP) was reported by JP Morgan on January 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $40.00 expecting ODP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.07% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for ODP (NASDAQ: ODP) was provided by JP Morgan, and ODP upgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of ODP, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for ODP was filed on January 12, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 12, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest ODP (ODP) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $40.00. The current price ODP (ODP) is trading at is $37.36, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
