ODP (NASDAQ:ODP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:50 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ODP beat estimated earnings by 60.76%, reporting an EPS of $1.27 versus an estimate of $0.79.
Revenue was down $188.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 4.23% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ODP's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.49
|1.52
|0.62
|0.72
|EPS Actual
|0.71
|1.76
|0.51
|1.21
|Revenue Estimate
|1.98B
|2.27B
|2.22B
|2.41B
|Revenue Actual
|2.04B
|2.18B
|2.29B
|2.37B
Earnings History
ODP Questions & Answers
