Vanda Pharmaceuticals And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining around 100 points on Thursday.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. VNDA fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company rejected unsolicited takeover bids, citing undervaluation.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares dipped 6% to $5.96 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today's pre-market trading session.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp . DJT shares dipped 7.7% to $28.89 in pre-market trading. Trump Media & Technology Group shares dipped around 10% on Tuesday after the U.S. SEC declared effectiveness of the registration statement on Form S-1 related to the resale by certain securityholders of certain shares and warrants.

. shares dipped 7.7% to $28.89 in pre-market trading. Trump Media & Technology Group shares dipped around 10% on Tuesday after the U.S. SEC declared effectiveness of the registration statement on Form S-1 related to the resale by certain securityholders of certain shares and warrants. Super Hi International Holding HDL shares fell 4.6% to $16.49 in pre-market trading. On Tuesday, Super Hi International posted a first-quarter loss of 1 cent per share on sales of $187.60 million.

shares fell 4.6% to $16.49 in pre-market trading. On Tuesday, Super Hi International posted a first-quarter loss of 1 cent per share on sales of $187.60 million. Ocugen, Inc. OCGN fell 4.4% to $1.32 in pre-market trading after gaining 3% on Tuesday.

fell 4.4% to $1.32 in pre-market trading after gaining 3% on Tuesday. Qiagen N.V. QGEN fell 4.3% to $41.87 in pre-market trading after reporting quarterly results. On Monday, Qiagen announced at its Capital Markets Day a comprehensive strategy aimed at delivering solid and profitable growth through 2028. The company targets a 7% compound annual sales growth at constant exchange rates (CER) by 2028.

fell 4.3% to $41.87 in pre-market trading after reporting quarterly results. On Monday, Qiagen announced at its Capital Markets Day a comprehensive strategy aimed at delivering solid and profitable growth through 2028. The company targets a 7% compound annual sales growth at constant exchange rates (CER) by 2028. STMicroelectronics N.V. STM declined 4.2% to $41.29 in pre-market trading. On Tuesday, Goldman Sachs analyst Alexander Duval upgraded STMicroelectronics from Sell to Neutral and raised the price target from $35.5 to $45.8.

declined 4.2% to $41.29 in pre-market trading. On Tuesday, Goldman Sachs analyst Alexander Duval upgraded STMicroelectronics from Sell to Neutral and raised the price target from $35.5 to $45.8. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc . SEDG shares slipped 3.2% to $35.87 in pre-market trading. SolarEdge Technologies announced the German launch of its high-power SolarEdge TerraMax™ Inverter combined with H1300 Power Optimizers.

. shares slipped 3.2% to $35.87 in pre-market trading. SolarEdge Technologies announced the German launch of its high-power SolarEdge TerraMax™ Inverter combined with H1300 Power Optimizers. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc ARQT shares fell 3.1% to $7.90 in pre-market trading.

