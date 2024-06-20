Vanda Pharmaceuticals And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining around 100 points on Thursday.
Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. VNDA fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company rejected unsolicited takeover bids, citing undervaluation.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares dipped 6% to $5.96 in pre-market trading.
Here are some big stocks recording losses in today's pre-market trading session.
- Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. DJT shares dipped 7.7% to $28.89 in pre-market trading. Trump Media & Technology Group shares dipped around 10% on Tuesday after the U.S. SEC declared effectiveness of the registration statement on Form S-1 related to the resale by certain securityholders of certain shares and warrants.
- Super Hi International Holding HDL shares fell 4.6% to $16.49 in pre-market trading. On Tuesday, Super Hi International posted a first-quarter loss of 1 cent per share on sales of $187.60 million.
- Ocugen, Inc. OCGN fell 4.4% to $1.32 in pre-market trading after gaining 3% on Tuesday.
- Qiagen N.V. QGEN fell 4.3% to $41.87 in pre-market trading after reporting quarterly results. On Monday, Qiagen announced at its Capital Markets Day a comprehensive strategy aimed at delivering solid and profitable growth through 2028. The company targets a 7% compound annual sales growth at constant exchange rates (CER) by 2028.
- STMicroelectronics N.V. STM declined 4.2% to $41.29 in pre-market trading. On Tuesday, Goldman Sachs analyst Alexander Duval upgraded STMicroelectronics from Sell to Neutral and raised the price target from $35.5 to $45.8.
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG shares slipped 3.2% to $35.87 in pre-market trading. SolarEdge Technologies announced the German launch of its high-power SolarEdge TerraMax™ Inverter combined with H1300 Power Optimizers.
- Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc ARQT shares fell 3.1% to $7.90 in pre-market trading.
